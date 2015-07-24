(Adds background)
LONDON, July 24 The Bank of England's chief
economist, Andy Haldane, said he did not see the need to move
quickly to raise interest rates because Britain's labour market
is still recovering from the financial crisis and risks remain
in the global economy.
"There is no rush to move rates from where they are right
now," Haldane told BBC television in an interview broadcast on
Friday.
Haldane is considered to be the member of the Bank's
nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee who is most reluctant to
raise interest rates. They have sat at a record low of 0.5
percent since 2009.
In June, Haldane said the BoE was as likely to need to cut
rates as to raise them in future.
Yet financial markets expect a rate rise in the first half
of 2016 and some economists say it could come as soon as
November this year.
BoE Governor Mark Carney said last week that a decision on
when to increase borrowing costs would come into sharper relief
around the turn of the year.
Minutes of an MPC meeting in early July, published on
Wednesday, showed a growing number of policymakers felt the
decision about when to raise rates was "more finely balanced"
but the turmoil in Greece at the time was a big factor against a
hike.
Many economists expect a minority of MPC members to vote to
raise rates at their meeting in August, ending a period of unity
in support of no change which has lasted since January.
