(Corrects growth forecast in paragraph 2 to 2.5 percent, not
2.4 percent)
LONDON, May 13 LONDON May 13 The
Bank of England cut its forecasts for British economic growth
over the next three years on Wednesday, and cautiously backed
market expectations that it will only start to raise interest
rates in around a year's time.
The central bank now expects growth this year to come in at
2.5 percent, it said in its quarterly Inflation Report, down
from a 2.9 percent projection in February and closer to what
most other economic forecasters expect.
Britain was the fastest growing of any major advanced
economy last year, as it caught up on ground lost during the
financial crisis.
But it slowed at the start of the year and Prime Minister
David Cameron's newly elected Conservative government faces a
major challenge to set the economy on a more sustainable path.
The BoE said its growth downgrade was due to interest rates
being likely to increase faster than markets had expected three
months ago, as well as a stronger currency and a weaker outlook
for house building and productivity.
After saying in April that the pace of rate rises priced in
by markets was unusually slow, policymakers now appear more
happy with what markets have priced in since.
"A path that implied only gradual rises in Bank Rate over
the next few years, broadly in line with the current market
path, remained consistent with absorbing slack and returning
inflation to the target within two years," the BoE said.
The BoE's forecasts are based on market pricing for interest
rates to rise from their record-low 0.5 percent in the second
quarter of next year -- three months earlier than expected in
February -- and to average 0.9 percent in the last three months
of 2016. The BoE has kept interest rates unchanged for more than
six years.
However, policymakers said they were still concerned about
the very limited increase in global interest rates priced in by
bond markets in the longer term.
The days since the MPC's May 8 meeting have seen global bond
yields increase sharply as investors respond to rising oil
prices and the increasing likelihood of higher interest rates in
the United States.
The BoE said that it expected British inflation, which
currently stands at a record-low zero percent, to return to its
2 percent target in two years' time, little changed from its
forecast three months ago.
But as well as cutting 2015's growth forecast, it also
lowered projections for 2016 and 2017 to 2.6 percent and 2.4
percent respectively.
"Growth is forecast to be at or a little below its
historical average rate throughout the forecast period," the BoE
said. Growth could be slower, due to increased risks of economic
problems coming from Greece, it added.
The central bank also cut its forecast for wages, seeing
them rising by 2.5 percent at the end of this year compared with
an earlier forecast of 3.5 percent growth, before rising to 4
percent next year.
(Reporting by David Milliken and William Schomberg)
(Writing by William Schomberg)