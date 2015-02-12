LONDON Feb 12 Bank of England chief Mark Carney
will probably say on Thursday that British inflation will soon
go negative, but the scale of its predicted bounceback might
make investors rethink how long interest rates will stay at a
record low.
A halving in global oil prices and last year's strengthening
of the pound have pushed down inflation to its lowest level in
nearly 15 years at 0.5 percent, way below the BoE's 2 percent
target.
The shortfall is so big that Carney will have to explain it
to finance minister George Osborne. His open letter is due to be
published at 1030 GMT on Thursday, alongside the Bank's
quarterly Inflation Report.
But neither Carney nor Osborne is likely to be too worried.
Unlike in the euro zone, where falling prices have raised
fears of damaging, Japan-style deflation, Britain's ultra-low
price growth is expected to give a boost to the economy which is
growing solidly.
Cheaper fuel has put more money in the pockets of consumers
and factories had a strong January as their costs fell.
Some economists predict that Britain will have its fastest
economic growth in nearly a decade this year, something Prime
Minister David Cameron is trumpeting to voters ahead of a
parliamentary election on May 7.
Yet financial markets expect a first interest rate hike by
the BoE only in early 2016 -- a little sooner than the middle of
next year which investors were predicting only recently -- which
would be nearly seven years after they were cut to 0.5 percent
in the financial crisis.
At the end of last month, yields on 10-year government debt,
a benchmark for lending, touched their lowest levels on record.
"We think the Monetary Policy Committee is probably a little
uncomfortable with the extent to which market expectations for
tightening have slipped into 2016," David Tinsley, an economist
with UBS, said.
"But with heightened uncertainty from Greece, Governor
Carney may not think it is the right time to come out with
hawkish guns blazing."
The BoE's challenge stands in contrast to that of many other
central banks which have recently cut rates or taken other
stimulus measures to offset fears about slowing growth.
Economists say markets could be wrong-footed if the BoE on
Thursday raises a forecast it made in November that inflation
would gain speed to 1.8 percent in two years' time.
Since then, oil prices have fallen further, raising the
prospect of overall deflation in the coming months but also
ramping up the economy's growth prospects which could push up
prices more quickly further out.
Economists at Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan said they expected
the Bank would predict that inflation would go above its 2
percent target in three years' time. Goldman said it expected a
first rate hike in late 2015.
Investors will also watch closely for the Bank's forecasts
for growth in wages which have begun to show signs of a pick-up
after lagging inflation for most of the period since the
financial crisis.
