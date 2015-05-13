* BoE cuts 2015 GDP forecast to 2.5 pct from 2.9 pct
LONDON, May 13 The Bank of England cut its
forecasts for British economic growth over the next three years
on Wednesday, and cautiously backed bets in financial markets
that it will only start to raise interest rates in around a
year's time.
The central bank now expects growth this year of 2.5
percent, down from a 2.9 percent projection in February and
closer to most other economic forecasters' expectations.
Britain was the fastest-growing major advanced economy in
2014, as it made up ground lost during the financial crisis, but
the recovery has slowed since the start of this year.
The BoE said its growth downgrade was because interest rates
were likely to increase slightly faster than markets had
expected three months ago, sterling had strengthened and the
outlook for house-building and productivity had weakened.
Boosting Britain's dismal productivity performance since the
financial crisis is the biggest economic challenge facing Prime
Minister David Cameron after he won a second term of office last
week, and one over which the BoE has little sway.
"Productivity ... is not something that monetary policy
determines, and ... the timing and extent of any prospective
pick-up in productivity growth remains our most difficult
judgement," BoE Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday as the
Bank published its quarterly Inflation Report.
The BoE said a jump in low-paid jobs had dampened wage and
productivity growth but this would lift as new hiring ebbs.
Sterling fell against the dollar and British
government bond futures briefly rose. Economists said the new
forecasts did little to change the outlook for rates.
BNP Paribas economist Dominic Bryant said the BoE was in a
holding operation. "The Bank seems in no hurry to raise rates
this year, while next year is sufficiently far away that it does
not feel the need to micro-manage expectations," he said.
GRADUAL RATE RISES
After suggesting in April that markets were too relaxed
about the timing of a rate hike, policymakers appeared happier
and said the market pricing was consistent with inflation
hitting its 2 percent target within two years.
The BoE's forecasts are based on market pricing it will
start to raise rates from their record-low 0.5 percent in the
second quarter of next year -- three months earlier than
expected in February -- and approach 1 percent by late 2016.
Policymakers remained concerned that bond markets only
appeared to be prepared for very small increases in global
interest rates in the longer term.
Global bond yields have jumped since the MPC's meeting last
week, as investors respond to rising oil prices and the
increasing likelihood of U.S. interest rates rising.
The BoE has kept rates unchanged for more than six years. It
warned markets a year ago that they could rise sooner than
expected but then oil prices tumbled and took inflation to a
record-low of zero.
Carney reiterated that inflation was likely to turn negative
over the next few months before recovering next year.
The Bank lowered projections for British economic growth in
2016 and 2017 to 2.6 percent and 2.4 percent respectively and
could slow further if the crisis Greece intensified.
It also cut its forecast for wages which it saw rising by
2.5 percent by the end of 2015, down from its February forecast
of 3.5 percent growth, before picking up to 4 percent in 2016.
Figures released earlier on Wednesday showed wages rose by
an annual 1.9 percent in the first quarter and the jobless rate
dropped to a near seven-year low of 5.5 percent.
