By William Schomberg
| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 The Bank of England runs the
risk of sending mixed messages next week when it changes the way
it announces its monetary policy decisions, designed as part of
the Bank's push for greater clarity.
On Aug. 6, the BoE will simultaneously publish its monthly
decision on interest rates, the breakdown of how its
policymakers voted along with a summary of their debate, and its
quarterly forecasts for Britain's economy, including inflation.
Until now, the announcements have been made on separate
days, in what BoE Governor Mark Carney called "a drip-feed of
news". This is changing because he wants the Bank's policy
signals to be as clear as possible.
Yet the timing of the first combined announcement could
complicate the BoE's communication task, coming as speculation
is growing about the timing of a first rate hike in more than
eight years.
With Britain's economy set to outpace other major advanced
economies for a second year in a row, a split in the Monetary
Policy Committee over rates appears imminent, with many analysts
expecting the division to begin in August.
That would add to expectations that a first rate increase is
not far off, especially if the MPC's two most hawkish members -
Martin Weale and Ian McCafferty - are joined by a third member
voting for a rate hike.
But at the same time, the Bank is likely to trim its
inflation forecasts because of a new fall in world oil prices
and a stronger pound which will make imports cheaper.
Lower inflation forecasts would normally be taken as a
signal by investors that a rate hike is less urgently needed.
Ross Walker, an economist with RBS, said markets might be
confused whether to put more weight on a split vote or lower
forecasts for inflation in two to three years' time.
"Whilst we all understand that the minutes and the Inflation
Report are conveying slightly different things, I think there is
a risk, on the day, that there are rather mixed signals," Walker
said.
CLARITY
Carney has struggled to give a steer on rates in the past.
In June 2014, he said they could go up sooner than expected,
just before oil prices tumbled and took inflation to zero where
it currently sits.
More than a year on, and with prices set to start rising
again soon, Carney said on July 16 that a decision about raising
rates would come into sharper relief at the end of the year.
Carney is likely to use his news conference on Aug. 6 to
stress that the timing of a first hike is less important than
the Bank's guidance that when rates do go up, they will rise
slowly and to a lower level than before the financial crisis.
Rob Wood, an economist at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch,
said the volume of information being released meant investors
might find it hard to draw out the message quickly.
"Mark Carney will have a job to do," he said, adding the key
thing to look for would be any changes to the Bank's longer-term
inflation forecasts.
