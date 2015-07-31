LONDON, July 31 The Bank of England will for the
first time release a slew of key reports alongside its monthly
monetary policy decision on Thursday, meaning investors and the
public will have to contend with a flood of information usually
released separately.
At 1100 GMT on Aug. 6, the BoE will simultaneously publish
its monthly decision on interest rates, the breakdown of how its
policymakers voted along with a summary of their debate, and its
quarterly forecasts for Britain's economy, including inflation.
Governor Mark Carney will then hold a news conference at
1145 GMT.
Below is a summary of what are likely to be the main points
of what some economists have dubbed the BoE's "Super Thursday".
INTEREST RATES - Britain's economy is finally growing
strongly. But with inflation still at zero and expected to
return to the Bank's 2 percent target over roughly two years,
the BoE is expected to keep interest rates at their record low
of 0.5 percent. Governor Mark Carney has said a decision on
raising rates is likely to come into focus around the turn of
the year. Most economists expect a rate hike in February.
VOTE COUNT - While the Monetary Policy Committee is expected
to keep rates on hold, it could split for the first time this
year. Many economists predict two, possibly three, dissenting
votes on the nine-member MPC. Ian McCafferty and Martin Weale
voted to raise rates between August and December last year,
before the plunge in oil prices raised fears of a damaging bout
of deflation. Fellow MPC member Kristin Forbes has also
suggested that she might call for a rate hike soon. David Miles
could mark his last MPC meeting by dissenting. But he is due to
be replaced in September by a hedge fund economist, Gertjan
Vlieghe, whose past academic research prompted some economists
to say that he is likely to want to keep rates low for a while
longer.
INFLATION FORECASTS - In May, the Bank said inflation was
likely to hit its 2 percent target in two years' time. But since
then, the pound has risen, which will push down import prices. A
renewed fall in oil prices and expectations in markets that the
BoE will raise rates sooner than it had envisaged in May could
also slow the rise in British inflation. On the other hand,
workers' pay is growing more quickly than the Bank forecast in
May. Private-sector economists are split on whether the BoE will
lower its medium-term inflation forecasts, something which, on
its own, would be taken by investors as a sign that there is
less urgency to start raising rates.
WAGES AND PRODUCTIVITY - Another part of the puzzle for the
BoE is whether the recent pick-up in pay is being offset by an
improvement in Britain's poor productivity. Carney said on July
16 it was too soon to be sure that the hourly output of workers
had increased enough to slow the impact that rising wages will
have on inflation. If the BoE suggests productivity is picking
up more strongly, it could temper expectations about an early
rate hike and the pace of further increases in borrowing costs.
CARNEY'S COMMENTARY - The governor and other Bank officials
will hold a one-hour news conference starting 45 minutes after
the combined announcements. That will give Carney the chance to
see how markets have reacted and address any interpretation by
investors that he does not agree with. In an opening statement,
before he takes questions from reporters, Carney may stress one
aspect or another of the outlook for the Bank's rate-setters.
(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Kevin Liffey)