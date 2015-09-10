* BoE vote 8-1 to keep rates steady, McCafferty backs rise
* Overseas risks greater but little impact on UK yet
* Sterling briefly hits two-week high on news
* Inflation far below target, wage pressures subdued
* Economists do not expect rate rise until early 2016
(Adds analyst and market reaction)
By David Milliken and William Schomberg
LONDON, Sept 10 The Bank of England said on
Thursday its rate-setters felt the threat to the world economy
from China's stock-market slump did not signal a slowdown for
Britain, as they left interest rates at a record-low of 0.5
percent.
Policymakers voted 8-1 to keep rates unchanged, as expected,
and they broadly agreed with Governor Mark Carney, who has said
that, so far, China's slowdown is unlikely to derail the plan to
gradually raise British rates.
Sterling jumped to a two-week high against the dollar
after the rate decision and the publication of the minutes of
the Monetary Policy Committee meeting, which ended on Wednesday.
Economists said a rate hike looked on track for early 2016.
"The MPC doesn't appear too shaken by recent global
developments, which it said did not materially alter its central
view," said Vicky Redwood, from the consultancy Capital
Economics. "Indeed, the minutes highlighted that inflation
should still pick up around the turn of the year."
The BoE's decision followed a month of declines on global
stock markets, driven by financial turmoil in China, and signs
of some weakness in Britain's economic recovery.
Investors are also uncertain about whether the U.S. Federal
Reserve will raise rates next week for the first time since the
2007-09 financial crisis. Such a move would be likely to have
knock-on effects across global financial markets.
"Although the downside risks emanating from overseas had
risen, it would be premature to draw strong inferences from this
month's events for the likely path of activity in the United
Kingdom," the MPC said in minutes of its monthly policy meeting.
Domestically, the MPC is balancing a relatively robust
recovery with inflation that is far below target due to past oil
price falls and subdued wage pressure.
But a minority of policymakers saw a danger that near-zero
inflation could rise faster than forecast and exceed its 2
percent target in a couple of years, suggesting they would not
take much more persuading to back a rate hike.
For one policymaker, Ian McCafferty, this risk was already
big enough that he voted for a second month in a row for an
immediate rate rise to 0.75 percent, arguing it would help
ensure rates rise only gradually.
Carney, the BoE's governor, said last month the decision on
when to raise rates was likely to come into "sharper relief"
around the turn of the year, and that China's problems did not
appear poised to have a big impact on Britain.
However, figures on Wednesday showed an unexpected drop in
British industrial output, partly due to faltering overseas
demand. Broader surveys have pointed to a slowdown in growth in
the third quarter to around 0.5 percent.
The central bank's staff trimmed their forecast for
third-quarter growth to 0.6 percent from 0.7 percent, roughly in
line with Britain's average rate of growth.
(Editing by Larry King)