* BoE halves 2014 wage growth forecast to 1.25 percent
* Central bank says wage developments key to rate hikes
* Carney says BoE may have under-estimated economic slack
(Adds economist reaction, writes through)
By David Milliken
LONDON, Aug 13 The Bank of England dented
expectations of a first interest rate hike this year, slashing
its forecast for wage growth and saying higher borrowing costs
hinged largely on an improved outlook for pay.
Sterling slumped to a 10-week low against the dollar and
bond prices rose as traders saw little prospect of a rate rise
before 2015, something BoE Governor Mark Carney had urged them
to consider as a possibility just two months ago.
Overall the BoE's quarterly economic update on Wednesday was
upbeat, with upgrades to the growth outlook for this year and
next, lower unemployment and inflation remaining just below its
2 percent target.
Britain is set to grow faster than any other big, rich
nation this year.
But the economy has only just recovered its size of before
the financial crisis, far slower than most of its peers, and
part of the strong recovery is down to a 10 percent rise in
house prices over the past 12 months - raising fears of a new
property bubble.
Pay growth has also yet to take off and in its new forecasts
on Wednesday, the BoE forecast wage growth of just 1.25 percent
this year, half the rate seen in May.
Data showed average wages in Britain fell for the first time
in five years during the three months to June, even as the
unemployment rate dropped to 6.4 percent, its lowest since late
2008.
Bank Governor Mark Carney said the speed of the fall in
Britain's unemployment rate meant there was now less room for
growth without inflation than the BoE had forecast earlier this
year. But there were also signs that there had been more spare
capacity in the first place than the Bank originally forecast.
"Whatever the causes, these developments point to the
economy being able to sustain a higher level of employment and
lower rate of unemployment without generating additional
inflationary pressures," Carney told a news conference.
The Bank indicated that wage developments would be key to
the exact timing of a rate move.
"In light of the heightened uncertainty about the current
degree of slack, the Committee will be placing particular
importance on the prospective paths for wages and unit labour
costs," Carney said.
RATES TO RISE?
The BoE's forecasts are based on market assumptions that its
Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will vote to raise rates in
February next year, three months earlier than when the Bank
published its last forecasts in May.
That timeframe would probably make Britain the first major
economy to raise interest rates since the end of financial
crisis. But there was little to support a rate rise within the
next three months - something which markets had seen before
Carney spoke as having a roughly one-in-three probability.
"There is nothing in the Inflation Report and Carney's
comments to indicate that the MPC is close to the first hike at
present," said Michael Saunders, chief UK economist at Citi.
The central bank stuck with its guidance that when rate
rises come, they would be gradual and to a level well below
pre-crisis norms - though it cautioned this was not a promise.
The BoE said its policymakers now saw spare capacity in the
economy of roughly 1 percent of gross domestic product. This was
down from around 1.25 percent it estimated in February and May.
But Carney said policymakers had a wide range of views about
how much slack remained, raising the chance that at least one of
the nine members of the MPC voted for a rate rise this month.
Voting records will published on Aug 20.
The BoE slightly revised up its growth forecast for this
year to 3.5 percent from 3.4 percent - which would be Britain's
fastest growth rate in more than a decade. Growth in 2015 is
likely to be 3.0 percent, again above the long-run average.
It also expects unemployment to drop even more than it
forecast before, sinking to 5.4 percent in two years' time,
lower than the 5.9 percent it predicted in May.
However, this fall in unemployment does not necessarily
point to inflation pressures. The BoE sharply lowered its
estimate of the equilibrium unemployment rate - the rate at
which the number of people out of work stops weighing on wages -
to 5.5 percent from 6.25 percent.
(Writing by David Milliken and William Schomberg, additional
reporting by Paul Sandle, William James and Andy Bruce,; editing
by John Stonestreet)