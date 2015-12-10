* Bank votes 8-1 again to keep rates at 0.5 pct
* Ian McCafferty is lone dissenter for fifth month
* Rate-setters note latest oil price fall, slow wage growth
* MPC says no mechanical link to expected Fed hike
* Sterling weakens, gilt prices rise
(Adds reaction from markets and economist)
By William Schomberg and David Milliken
LONDON, Dec 10 The Bank of England remains
unhurried about raising interest rates, pointing on Thursday to
a new fall in oil prices and slower wage growth as it kept
borrowing costs at the record low where they have sat since
2009.
The British central bank's policymakers said they would not
match an expected rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve next
week, stressing there was "no mechanical link" with its
thinking.
In minutes of its latest policy meeting which ended on
Wednesday, the BoE expected the softer public spending cuts
announced last month by finance minister George Osborne would
give a boost to growth next year.
But overall, the tone of the minutes published on Thursday
suggested the Bank was at least a few months away from any move
to start weaning Britain off the stimulus of low rates.
Sterling weakened against the U.S. dollar and the euro and
British government bond prices rose.
"With inflation not expected to start edging up until next
year, or reach target until well into 2017, there is simply no
need for the Bank to consider changing tack," the British
Chambers of Commerce's chief economist, David Kern, said.
Britain's economy has grown strongly for more than two years
but inflation remains below zero and the BoE has kept rates at
the level to which they were cut during the worst of the
financial crisis nearly seven years ago.
Governor Mark Carney and other Monetary Policy Committee
members said the "material news" in the month since they had
last met was that oil prices had "fallen markedly again", which
raised the likelihood of inflation staying subdued.
They also highlighted a levelling off in wage growth in
Britain, something which is central to the Bank's deliberations
on when interest rates need to rise.
"Despite lower unemployment, nominal pay growth appears to
have flattened off recently," the minutes said.
The slowdown could be a blip in the numbers or the result of
people working fewer hours, they said.
It might also reflect employers offering lower wage deals
because of low inflation, something the Bank has said previously
said could hurt Britain's recovery.
"The Committee noted this effect was likely to reverse in
due course, however, as inflation increased," the minutes said.
SLOW INFLATION
The Bank reiterated that it expected headline inflation to
remain below 1 percent until the second half of 2016.
When the Bank first made that short-term inflation forecast
last month, it prompted investors to push back into late 2016
and 2017 their expectations of when the BoE was likely to
finally start raising rates.
A top BoE official then warned investors against reading too
much into the Bank's projections based on market estimates.
Economists polled by Reuters have mostly said they expect
the Bank to start to raise rates in the second quarter of 2016.
As he has done since August, Ian McCafferty, an external
member of the MPC, voted to increase rates to 0.75 percent but
all eight of his colleagues favoured keeping them on hold.
BoE Governor Mark Carney has previously said that the
decision on when to raise rates was likely to come into "sharper
relief" around the turn of the year. But more recently, he has
said the Bank will move when the time is right.
Carney's earlier messages about the possible timing of a
rate hike were knocked off course by surprises such as the
plunge in oil prices last year.
Another reason for the Bank to be cautious is Britain's
planned referendum on its membership of the European Union.
Economists polled by Reuters said uncertainty over the
vote's result, which could hurt business investment and growth,
was the biggest risk to Britain's economy in 2016.
The BoE said on Thursday that Osborne's moderated spending
cuts could add 0.2 percentage points to growth next year.
