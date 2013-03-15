LONDON, March 15 Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said there was still a case for the central bank to do more to help Britain's economy by buying more assets, despite some signs of recovery, a television station reported on Friday.

"I don't think you should exaggerate the degree of optimism. What I see are signs of a recovery, and I think there is a case for supporting that through additional asset purchases," King told ITV television news.

"One can take different views on it and some of my colleagues do. I do think that during the course of 2013 there are reasons to suppose that we will start to see a recovery," he said in excerpts of an interview.

King was among a minority of Bank of England policymakers who voted in favour of more bond-buying by the bank at a meeting in February. The bank again voted against more quantitative easing in March. Details of that meeting are due to be released on Wednesday.