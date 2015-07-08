BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Q1 loss narrows to 145,537 dinars
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 145,537 dinars versus loss of 5.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 8 British finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday he would reduce a bank levy charged on the assets of financial institutions and replace with it with a surcharge on bank profits.
"I will, over the next six years, gradually reduce the bank levy rate -- and after that make sure it no longer applies to worldwide balance sheets," Osborne said as he announced a post-election budget plan in parliament.
"But to maintain a fair contribution from the banks, I will introduce a new 8 percent surcharge on bank profits from Jan. 1 next year."
The bank levy was introduced in 2011 in response to the financial crisis and applies to the global balance sheet assets of British banks as well as assets belonging to the UK operations of foreign banks.
Europe's biggest bank, HSBC, has said the levy will be a factor in whether it decides to keep its headquarters in Britain.
Britain's stock market index of banking shares rose after Osborne's statement, up 1.6 percent at 1203 GMT, with HSBC gaining 1.5 percent, Lloyds 0.7 percent higher and RBS up 1 percent. (Reporting by David Milliken and Huw Jones; Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans)
DUBAI, May 11 United Arab Emirates e-commerce and online marketplace website JadoPado has been acquired by a technology fund led by Dubai billionaire and Emaar Properties chairman Mohamed Alabbar, his spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday.