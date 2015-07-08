* Shares in HSBC edge higher on news of changes
By Huw Jones
LONDON, July 8 Britain will largely replace a
levy on bank balance sheets with a surcharge on profits in a
move experts said would help quell talk among lenders of moving
elsewhere to lighten their regulatory burden.
UK Finance Minister George Osborne offered further comfort
to banks facing a welter of new rules since the financial crisis
by asking their regulator, the Bank of England, to help keep
Britain a "highly attractive" location for lenders.
The bank levy was introduced in 2011 in response to the
financial crisis and applies to the global balance sheet assets
of British banks as well as assets belonging to the UK
operations of foreign banks.
It has raised over 8 billion pounds and is now expected to
raise nearly 4 billion pounds annually.
Banks said the tax is unfair as it becomes more punitive
when profitability falls. Europe's biggest bank, HSBC,
has said the levy will be a factor in whether it decides to keep
its headquarters in Britain.
"I will, over the next six years, gradually reduce the bank
levy rate, and after that make sure it no longer applies to
worldwide balance sheets," Osborne told parliament as he
delivered his post-election budget.
Applying the levy only to banking assets in Britain will
benefit HSBC, whose shares rose, and Standard Chartered
in particular as they have a high proportion of their
assets overseas.
It also reduces the competitive disadvantage for UK banks
against foreign rivals operating in Britain.
"But to maintain a fair contribution from the banks, I will
introduce a new eight percent surcharge on bank profits from the
first of January next year," Osborne said. The surcharge would
be partly mitigated by a cut in corporation tax to 18 percent.
"By getting this balance right, it means we'll actually
raise more from the banks this parliament, but at the same time
make our country a more competitive place to do business."
Bank shares initially rose after Osborne's announcement but
later fell back as markets digested the news. Earlier this week,
bankers urged Osborne to cap the levy rate and consider phasing
it out.
The British Bankers' Association welcomed moves to reduce
"damage" from the levy but said that a surcharge would mean the
sector paying more tax overall and bring smaller banks under the
net while dampening competition from new entrants.
Shares in smaller British banks such as Aldemore,
Onesavings, Virgin Money and Shawbrook
tumbled on the news, down around 10 percent.
"We await to see whether today's moves are sufficient to
convince those banks that the government has been listening to
the concerns of the sector," said Alan Yarrow, mayor of the City
of London financial district.
"SUPPORT MY VISION"
Dan Neidle, a tax partner at Clifford Chance law firm, said
a surcharge would help eliminate the tax disadvantage for banks
to keep their head office in Britain, Neidle said.
"Overall, this reform should improve UK competitiveness. It
should make it easier for banks to forecast and afford their tax
costs," added Wayne Weaver, a banking tax partner at Deloitte.
The government has raised the bank levy rate repeatedly
since its launch because many banks scaled back their operations
after the crisis, meaning there were fewer assets to tax.
Osborne began sounding more conciliatory towards banks in a
speech in June when he said he wanted Britain to be the best
home for global banks and talked of a "new settlement" for the
industry.
This shift was fleshed out in the finance ministry's annual
"remit" for the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee in
a letter on Wednesday to BoE Governor Mark Carney.
The FPC, tasked with spotting risks to Britain's financial
system, has been among the world's most hawkish regulators,
forcing banks to hold far more capital than globally agreed
norms.
But Osborne said he wants the City of London to remain the
world's leading international financial market and for Britain
to remain a highly attractive location for domiciling
internationally active financial institutions.
"Therefore... the FPC should give consideration to how its
actions can support the achievement of this vision," Osborne
wrote to Carney.
