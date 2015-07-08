(Adds share price impact, comments from analyst and company,
background)
LONDON, July 8 Britain's renewable energy
suppliers and their customers will no longer be exempt from a
climate change tax, finance minister George Osborne said on
Wednesday, knocking shares in power producer Drax to
their lowest ever level.
The levy was introduced in 2001 to encourage producers to
increase renewable energy generation and to support businesses
in reducing harmful carbon emissions. So far, users and
suppliers of green energy had been exempt from paying the tax.
The exemption will end on Aug. 1.
Osborne said in his budget speech the exemption was outdated
and was channelling tax relief to green energy producers outside
of the UK who export electricity to Britain via subsea
interconnectors.
The news caused shares in power producer Drax, which is
generating a growing amount of energy from biomass pellets, to
slide 28 percent or 99.3 pence to end at 254.6 pence.
"We are displeased with this retrospective change to a
support regime that was there to encourage green energy and
which would have underpinned many renewable investment
decisions," said a Drax spokesman.
As a consequence, the company estimates a 30 million pound
reduction in core earnings this year and another 60 million
pound impact in 2016. The impact would reduce thereafter, it
said.
Analysts at Bernstein said the loss of renewable energy
revenue will lead to a roughly 80 pence per share valuation drop
for Drax. The analysts said they had placed the stock under
review.
The government said it will raise around 450 million pounds
this financial year, rising to 910 million pounds in 2020-21, by
removing the tax exemption. It estimated around one third of the
3.9 billion pounds worth of tax exemptions would have gone to
foreign suppliers over the coming five years.
Osborne also announced the government will open North Sea
oil and gas investment allowances to more activities, a policy
aimed at reviving oil and gas production in the North Sea basin.
The finance minister underlined the government's commitment
to eventually establish a sovereign wealth fund made up of
revenues from shale gas extraction, which would be for use by
communities that host shale sites.
Britain's shale gas industry was dealt a major blow last
week when two applications for what could have been the
country's first shale gas wells were rejected by local
authorities.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Nina Chestney; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)