LONDON, July 8 British finance minister George
Osborne's plan to boost business by relaxing Sunday trading
rules has drawn a divided reaction from the country's big four
supermarkets.
Under current laws, large stores in England and Wales can
open for only six hours on a Sunday.
However, in his first post-election budget statement on
Wednesday, Osborne announced a consultation into devolving the
decision over Sunday trading rules to local mayors and councils,
potentially allowing retailers to better compete with online
rivals.
While Asda, Britain's second largest supermarket
chain, and Morrisons, the No. 4 player, welcomed the
move, market leader Tesco and No. 3 Sainsbury's
were less enthusiastic.
Analysts suggested the different stances of the big four
reflected their varying strengths in convenience stores, where
goods are offered at higher prices than large stores and
business is not subject to current Sunday trading restrictions.
Asda and Morrisons have a limited convenience presence,
while Tesco and Sainsbury's have huge convenience estates and
might be less keen to keep costly big stores open for longer.
A spokesman for Morrisons said its customers had told the
firm they would appreciate a relaxation of Sunday hours.
"On Sundays, they can shop online or place a bet at a high
street bookie but sometimes they can't visit their local
supermarket. So we support the idea of a sensible change of
opening hours," he said.
Asda CEO Andy Clarke said a rule change was "common sense".
Marks & Spencer, Britain's biggest clothing retailer
which also sells upmarket food, also welcomed Osborne's
proposal, as did shopping centre landlord Hammerson,
saying the plans would boost job numbers and the economy.
However, Sainsbury's said it regarded the current set-up as
"a sensible British compromise" which works for both customers
and employees. "Inevitably the competitive landscape would lead
to us opening our superstores for longer on a Sunday," it said.
Market leader Tesco withheld its judgement, pending a study
of Osborne's proposal.
"We understand there are strong views on either side of the
debate over further liberalisation of Sunday trading. Such a
decision is of course a matter for government, striking the
right balance between this extra flexibility and the growing
number of ways there are for customers to shop already," it
said.
The plan was criticised by bodies for small business.
Industry lobby group the NFRN said the changes would cause
chaos for consumers and damage the independent retail trade,
while The Association of Convenience Stores said research showed
fewer than one in 10 people wanted to see the rules abandoned.
(Reporting by James Davey and Neil Maidment; editing by Stephen
Addison)