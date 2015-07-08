LONDON, July 8 Britain will aim to wipe out its
budget deficit and achieve a surplus in the 2019/20 financial
year, one year later than previously planned, finance minister
George Osborne said on Wednesday.
Osborne, delivering a post-election budget statement, said
the budget was projected to show a surplus equivalent to 0.4
percent of gross domestic product in the 2019/20 financial year,
slightly higher than previous expected.
In the 2018/19 financial year, the public accounts were now
expected to show a deficit of 0.3 percent of GDP. A previous
budget plan announced in March, before the election, showed a
projected surplus of 0.2 percent of economic output for that
year.
