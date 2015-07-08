(Adds details, quotes and context)
By William James
LONDON, July 8 Britain's poorer families will
have their welfare payments cut over the next five years as part
of finance minister George Osborne's plans to rebalance public
finances.
Osborne used a much-anticipated budget announcement on
Wednesday to set out how he intends to reshape Britain into what
he called a low-tax, small-state economy following the
Conservative Party's unexpectedly decisive victory at a national
election in May. av
Osborne said he would sharply restrict access to an
expensive tax credits system, which tops up the earnings of
workers on low incomes, and freeze working-age benefits for four
years - twice as long as he had previously promised.
"Welfare spending is not sustainable and it crowds out
spending on things like education and infrastructure that are
vital to securing the real welfare of the people," Osborne told
parliament. "The whole working age benefit system has to be put
on a more sustainable footing."
Other changes included a sharp reduction in the overall cap
on benefits per household, and reforms to ensure workers on
higher salaries have to pay more in rent for public housing.
The number of children for whom parents can claim tax credit
payments would also be limited to two in future, he said.
Britain, the world's fifth-largest economy, is estimated to
have spent 214.3 billion pounds ($330 billion) on welfare in
2013/14, but almost half of that budget is ringfenced by a
political pledge to protect the state pension.
Wednesday's reforms are expected to deliver a 12 billion
pounds annual saving by the 2019/20 financial year, which
Osborne says will help him meet his target to eliminate the
budget deficit, albeit a year later than previously planned.
Treasury aides said the longer timetable for cuts allowed
Osborne to fully introduce his plans for a new higher minimum
wage for workers aged over 25 - a surprise announcement intended
to counterbalance the welfare cuts.
But the opposition Labour Party said the cuts still amounted
to a penalty on those in work.
