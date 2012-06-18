By Matt Falloon
| LONDON, June 18
LONDON, June 18 The British government is hoping
to spark a 1930s-style house building boom, business minister
Vince Cable said on Monday, as policymakers try to drag the
economy out of a second recession in four years without
abandoning their austerity plan.
Britain's economy sank back into recession during the six
months spanning the end of last year, piling pressure on the
Conservative-led coalition government to soften its programme of
spending cuts and tax hikes to improve the chances of recovery.
Finance minister George Osborne has stuck to his guns,
choosing a less-politically damaging path by exploiting an
in-built flexibility in his deficit plan, urging the Bank of
England to keep monetary policy loose and finding ways to boost
finance by backstopping it with the government's balance sheet.
An announcement is expected within weeks to encourage
infrastructure investment from the private sector by using the
government's low borrowing costs to make finance cheaper.
"The government is now looking at even more radical
solutions in order to provide a platform for a 1930s style
recovery," Cable, an influential member of the Liberal Democrat
junior coalition partners, said in a speech in London.
"The public sector balance sheet has to be used to leverage
in private capital, particularly in housing."
After global recession in the early 1930s, Britain withdrew
from the gold standard, ran a loose monetary policy while
balancing its budget and underwent a house building boom that
helped drive economic recovery and created thousands of jobs.
Cable pointed to a surge in house building to 300,000 in
1934 from 130,000 in 1931, with the sector contributing almost a
third of all new jobs in that period.
Just under 110,000 new houses were completed in England last
year, according to official statistics, and Britain's economy
shrank more than first thought in the first three months of 2012
after the deepest fall in construction in three years.
Government officials talk of freeing up planning regulations
and exploiting areas on the "policy frontier" where there is
still room to manouevre, without loosening fiscal policy, to
engineer private sector investment in housing.
"There are now some interesting ideas out there for
government guarantees which could trigger a significant volume
of housing investment, replicating the recovery model of the
1930s and leading hopefully to a virtuous circle of new building
lending," Cable said.