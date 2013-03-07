By Andrew Osborn
| LONDON, March 7
LONDON, March 7 British Prime Minister David
Cameron will promise on Thursday to stick to his government's
deficit reduction plan despite the loss of his country's
top-notch AAA credit rating, saying Britain would plunge "back
into the abyss" if he changed course.
Speaking ahead of a March 20 budget that will be dissected
by the markets and ratings agencies alike, Cameron said there
were signs his government's economic policies were beginning to
work and that it was imperative to "hold firm to the path".
"The decisions we make now will set the course of our
economic future for years to come," he will tell an audience in
Yorkshire, northern England. "And while some would falter and
plunge us back into the abyss we will stick to the course."
The state of Britain's anaemic economy is linked to
Cameron's own political fortunes.
His advisers are banking that an economic recovery will be
underway by the time of the next general election in 2015,
allowing Cameron to whittle away the opposition Labour party's
lead in the opinion polls and win.
But for now the economy appears stuck in a rut and could
already be in its third recession since 2008, while public debt
is set to carry on rising for another three years despite some
public spending cuts.
"LONG HARD ROAD"
However, Cameron will tell his audience he has cut the
country's deficit by a quarter, interest rates are at a record
low, exports are reviving, the number of people on welfare has
fallen, and there are more people in work "than ever before in
our history".
"Of course, these signs of progress are just the beginning
of a long hard road to a better Britain," he will say.
"But the very moment when we're just getting some signs that
we can turn our economy round and make out country a success ...
is the very moment to hold firm to the path we have set."
Labour often accuses him of inflicting pain on millions of
families across the country with his austerity-drive, but
Cameron will say his policies are necessary to give people
better living standards in the long-term.
Britain suffered its first-ever sovereign ratings downgrade
from a major agency last month, after Moody's stripped the
country of its triple-A rating, blaming weak prospects for the
economy, and Cameron is under mounting pressure to show he can
deliver growth.
The Labour party says Cameron's determination to stick to
austerity is killing off any chances of that happening, while
some members of his junior coalition partner - the Liberal
Democrats - have publicly questioned his focus on cutting debt.
Cameron's speech, which he is expected to deliver at around
1200 GMT, coincides with an announcement from telecoms provider
BT that it is creating 1,000 new jobs.