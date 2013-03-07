* PM says change of course would plunge UK into abyss
* Business minister suggests borrowing for capital spending
* Public debt set to go on rising for another three years
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, March 7 British Prime Minister David
Cameron promised to stick to his deficit reduction plan on
Thursday despite a lack of economic growth and loss of his
country's top-notch credit rating, saying Britain would plunge
"into the abyss" if he changed course.
Defending his strategy from critics who argue too much
austerity is killing off growth, Cameron said the Bank of
England had to play its part in getting the economy growing and
said the government had to curb spending and borrowing.
"We will not be able to build a sustainable recovery with
long-term growth ... unless we fix this fundamental problem of
excessive government spending and borrowing that undermines our
whole economy," Cameron told an audience in Yorkshire, England.
"The Bank of England must support the recovery without
putting financial stability at risk."
Cameron's comments came after a top minister in his junior
coalition partner - the Liberal Democrats - publicly questioned
his focus on cutting debt, suggesting it may be time to borrow
more to invest in infrastructure.
That intervention, by Vince Cable, the business minister, on
the eve of the prime minister's speech, was the strongest call
yet from inside government to change course and exposed a rift
in the coalition over economic policy, though Cameron denied
that on Thursday, saying Cable agreed with his policies.
Speaking ahead of a March 20 budget that will be dissected
by the markets and ratings agencies alike, Cameron said there
were signs his economic policies were beginning to work, saying
it was imperative to "hold firm to the path".
"The decisions we make now will set the course of our
economic future for years to come," he said. "And while some
would falter and plunge us back into the abyss, we will stick to
the course."
Borrowing to spend more would jeopardise the nation's
finances, he added, saying it was vital to maintain fiscal
credibility to keep interest rates low to ensure householders
and small businesses could borrow.
The state of Britain's anaemic economy is linked to
Cameron's own political fortunes.
His advisers are banking on an economic recovery being under
way by the time of the next general election in 2015, allowing
Cameron to whittle away the opposition Labour Party's lead in
the opinion polls and win.
But for now the economy appears stuck in a rut and could
already be in its third recession since 2008, while public debt
is set to carry on rising for another three years despite some
public spending cuts.
"LONG HARD ROAD"
However, Cameron told his audience he had cut the country's
deficit by a quarter, interest rates were at a record low,
exports were reviving, the number of people on welfare had
fallen, and there were more people in work "than ever before in
our history".
"But the very moment when we're just getting some signs that
we can turn our economy round and make our country a success ...
is the very moment to hold firm to the path we have set," he
said.
The opposition Labour party often accuses him of inflicting
pain on millions of families across the country with his
austerity drive, but Cameron argued his policies were necessary
to give people better living standards in the long term.
Britain suffered its first-ever sovereign ratings downgrade
from a major agency last month, after Moody's stripped the
country of its triple-A rating, blaming weak prospects for the
economy, and Cameron is under mounting pressure to show he can
deliver growth.
He said the downgrade "was the starkest possible reminder of
the debt problem we face".
Labour says Cameron's determination to stick to austerity is
killing off any chances of a recovery, while Cable, the
outspoken business minister, said low interest rates could
finance more capital spending without undermining the strategy
of reducing Britain's structural deficit.
Len McCluskey, the general secretary of the Unite trade
union, said of Cameron's speech:
"He ought to have stood before the nation today and
apologised, but instead he stubbornly refuses to shake the
austerity addiction.
"This speech was a textbook lesson in complacency and
incompetence that flew in the face of the everyday reality that
working people are experiencing."
Cameron delivered his speech at the same time as the Bank
of England decided not to restart its main stimulus programme,
saying it had decided to keep interest rates unchanged from the
record low 0.5 percent first hit four years ago.