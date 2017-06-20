LONDON, June 20 Splitting Europe's market for
clearing euro-denominated derivatives would bump up costs for
users and do little to improve financial stability, Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.
Regulators should instead work with each other to forge a
new form of cross-border supervision of clearing houses, Carney
said.
"Fragmentation is in no one's economic interest. Nor is it
necessary for financial stability. Indeed it can damage it,"
Carney said in a speech in London's Mansion House.
Last week the European Union's executive European Commission
proposed giving itself powers to move euro clearing business
away from London after Britain leaves the bloc in 2019.
It said such powers might be needed to maintain financial
stability in the EU given that the bulk of euro clearing takes
place in London, where it is regulated by the BoE.
Carney said fragmentation of such global markets by
jurisdiction or currency would reduce the benefits of central
clearing, which ensures the safe completion of a trade.
Instead of forced relocation, authorities "can and should
build on current models to develop a new form of regulatory and
supervisory cooperation," Carney said.
"The European Commission’s proposals announced last week
recognise the importance of effective cooperation arrangements
between the relevant EU authorities and their overseas
counterparts," Carney said.
"The Bank welcomes this."
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by John Stonestreet)