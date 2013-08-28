NOTTINGHAM, England Aug 28 Following are
highlights of Bank of England Governor Mark Carney's comments
after a speech on Wednesday.
ON IMPORTANCE OF BANK RATE VS MARKET RATES
"Hanging this on markets is to miss the point. What my
colleagues and what I am hearing across the country is that
there is appreciation for that greater degree of certainty that
is being provided by the bank. And remember... the rate that
matters for three quarters of households and more than three
quarters of businesses are rates of less than one year, in most
cases a floating rate, and those rates are related directly to
Bank Rate and Bank Rate is decided by the MPC."
ON BARRIERS TO INVESTMENT
"What there has been is a lot of uncertainty which has held
back investment... There have been issues with access to
finance, which has prevented re-allocation of
capital...preventing good ideas being put to work - we're
working on that."
ON FORWARD GUIDANCE
"The guidance is not around the date. The guidance is around
an economic outcome, specifically unemployment, and different
institutions, different individuals can have can have different
views about when that economic outcome is going to be achieved.
"I think the thing that has to be stressed is that just the
achievement of that economic outcome - it does not then follow
that interest rates move."
****
"I'd stress that the assessment that the MPC will take when
the threshold is reached will be what's right for the economy at
the time. This is not a precommitment on action."
ON WHEN POTENTIAL STIMULUS MAY BE IMPLEMENTED
"All good questions, all questions that can be answered in
the fullness of time by the MPC. Let's not make a monetary
policy recommendation today."
ON SECURITISING SMALL BUSINESS LOANS
"I think one has to be a little careful about SME loans for
securitisation just because the nature of them might, I
referenced it, they tend to be floating rate, they tend to be
short-term ... and that doesn't work well moving that into a
securitisation package.
"On the other hand, a well-functioning securitisation market
does mean more efficient balance sheets for the financial sector
as a whole, which frees up capacity, which then can have a
knock-on effect."
ON REBALANCING
"The core to recognise is that sustainable rebalancing of
this economy, externally and internally, is ultimately going to
come through productivity growth, and that is going to come from
investment."
ON REACTION TO BOE POLICY
"What I am hearing across the country is that there is
appreciation of that greater degree of certainty that is being
provided by the bank."