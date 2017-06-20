By David Milliken
| LONDON, June 20
LONDON, June 20 Now is not the time to raise
interest rates, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on
Tuesday, warning of weak wage growth and a likely hit to incomes
as Britain prepares to leave the European Union.
Carney, speaking to London's banking community alongside
finance minister Philip Hammond a day after Brexit talks
started, said that depending on how the talks progress,
businesses might soon need to activate contingency plans.
"Before long, we will all begin to find out the extent to
which Brexit is a gentle stroll along a smooth path to a land of
cake and consumption," he said.
"Monetary policy cannot prevent the weaker real income
growth likely to accompany the transition to new trading
arrangements with the EU."
Last week, three BoE policymakers of the eight on the
Monetary Policy Committee unexpectedly voted to raise interest
rates. Carney voted to keep them at a record low 0.25 percent
and gave no sign he was in a rush to change his view.
"Given the mixed signals on consumer spending and business
investment, and given the still subdued domestic inflationary
pressures, in particular anaemic wage growth, now is not yet the
time to begin that adjustment," he said.
"In the coming months, I would like to see the extent to
which weaker consumption growth is offset by other components of
demand, whether wages begin to firm, and more generally, how the
economy reacts to ... the reality of Brexit negotiations."
Carney also underlined the importance of trade
liberalisation - especially in financial services - and said it
was unclear if Britain's large current account deficit was yet
on a sustainable footing.
