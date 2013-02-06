LONDON Feb 6 New car registrations in Britain
rose 11.5 percent on the year in January as private demand
surged, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on
Wednesday.
"Lifted by a solid rise in private demand, the new car
market posted its 11th successive month of growth with motorists
attracted to forecourts by the latest models and competitive
deals on offer," said SMMT Interim Chief Executive Mike Baunton.
"Building on a strong performance in 2012 ... we anticipate
a modest rise over the year, followed by further growth in
2014," he added.
There were 143,643 new registrations last month, marking a
third consecutive month of double-digit growth despite consumers
facing an extended squeeze on their finances.
"Despite January's encouraging start to 2013 after a
resilient performance in 2012, the motor industry currently
faces far from easy conditions with consumers still confronted
by significant headwinds and businesses under pressure to
contain costs," said IHS Global Insight economist Howard Archer.