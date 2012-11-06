LONDON Nov 6 Demand in Britain for new cars
picked up in October, car manufacturing lobby SMMT said on
Tuesday.
New car registrations in Britain rose 12.1 percent on the
year in October to 151,252 units, bucking current demand trends
in Europe and outpacing the 5 percent rise recorded so far this
year, the SMMT said.
"Despite uncertainty in the European economy, the UK new car
market continues to grow," said SMMT chief executive Paul
Everitt.
The SMMT also raised its forecast for the full-year,
expecting now over 2.0 million new car registrations in 2012,
compared to a forecast of 1.92 million made at the beginning of
the year.