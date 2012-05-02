LONDON May 3 Britain's economy faces a long and
difficult recovery with substantial headwinds from the euro zone
and high oil prices, a leading business lobby group said on
Thursday as it revised down its growth forecast for 2012.
But the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) insisted
that underlying conditions were more buoyant than suggested by
official data, which showed Britain's economy slid back into
recession in the first three months of this year, and said it
expected growth to pick up in 2013.
"The economy has been bumping along the bottom, and with
the distortions from an extra bank holiday in the second
quarter, is likely to stay that way until summer," said CBI
chief economic adviser Ian McCafferty.
"Nevertheless, business surveys suggest that underlying
conditions are starting to improve, and that we should see more
momentum in the second half of the year."
The CBI reckons Britain's economy will expand by just 0.6
percent this year, down from the 0.9 percent it forecast in
February.
That is also below the 0.8 percent growth figure pencilled
in by the government, and the CBI said that as a result it
expected government borrowing to be higher than forecast in
2012/13 and 2013/14.
The CBI said the extra public holiday in June meant the
economy would not grow at all in the second quarter, but it
forecasts a rebound of 0.7 percent between July and September.
Many economists have expressed doubts about the reliability
of official data showing the economy shrank by 0.2 percent
between January and March, which was in marked contrast to many
private sector surveys, including the CBI's own Industrial
Trends figures.
The Bank of England has also said it is focusing more on
underlying measures of economic activity, indicating that it
will not inject any more stimulus into the economy when its
current 325 billion pound quantitative easing programme ends.
The BoE is particularly worried that inflation is not
falling as fast as it had hoped at the start of this year.
Inflation ticked up to 3.5 percent in March, well above its 2
percent target. The central bank had expected inflation to fall
below target towards the end of this year.
The CBI reckons inflation will not hit the BoE's target
until spring 2013.