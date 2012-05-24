BERLIN May 24 British Deputy Prime Minister
Nick Clegg said on Thursday data showing Britain's economy
shrank more than expected in the first quarter underlined the
need to accelerate efforts to free up investment and credit.
"The revision of the growth figures for the first quarter
was very disappointing," he said during a visit to Berlin.
"I think it is the moment to really shift up a gear to
ensure that, as we maintain market confidence in our plan to
balance the books and rid the UK of its structural deficit, we
do more to... act as a guarantee to mobilise more investment in
infrastructure and housing and get more credit to the real
economy," he said in a speech.