LONDON Nov 29 British consumer morale edged up
this month, bolstered by a strong labour market, despite rising
concern about household finances, a survey showed on Tuesday.
Pollster YouGov and consultancy Cebr said their barometer of
consumer confidence edged up to 109.4 in November from 109.1 in
October, reflecting an increase in measures of job security and
workplace activity.
However, the survey's gauges of household finances edged
lower for a second month in a row, chiming with a report from
data company Markit that suggested Britons are becoming
increasingly worried about inflation.
Britain's economy has performed much better than most
economists had expected in the immediate aftermath of June's
vote to leave the European Union. But a much bigger test awaits
next year.
Rising inflation caused by the pound's post-referendum
plunge looks set to squeeze household spending and economists
said they still expected business investment to slow.
"We shouldn't ignore the clouds on the horizon: both
backward and forward-looking household finance measures dropped
for the second successive month," said Stephen Harmston, head of
YouGov reports.
"While the declines are relatively small at the moment, they
are ongoing and will be monitored closely over the coming
months."
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Gareth Jones)