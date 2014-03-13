By Andy Bruce
| LONDON, March 13
LONDON, March 13 With millions of people
watching the latest movie blockbusters and television box sets
online, Britain's statistics office has added video streaming
services to the list of things it monitors for inflation.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Thursday it
will add services like Netflix and Amazon Instant Video
to the consumer price index (CPI), as part of a new
category combining DVD rental and on-demand subscriptions.
Updates to the CPI basket every year are one gauge of
changing tastes among British consumers.
Reflecting changing viewing habits, the ONS said the new
category would replace DVD rental internet subscriptions.
Tablet computers, phone apps, dating agency fees and teenage
fiction - such as the popular "Twilight" series - are some of
the additions from recent years, replacing goods and services
such as glass casserole dishes and developing photographic film.
Around a third of Britons have used on-demand video services
as of 2013, according to Britain's communications regulator,
which includes free-to-use offerings from the BBC and other
national broadcasters.
The ONS also said it had removed DVD recorders from the CPI
basket because more people are catching up on their viewing
online or with set-top boxes that record onto a hard disk.
Other additions to the CPI basket this year include digital
cameras with interchangeable lenses, flavoured milk, mixer
drinks, fruit snack pots and honey, as well as men's clothing
hire. But hardwood flooring will be removed, as spending on that
has decreased in recent years.
Britain's on-demand TV and film subscription services are
dominated by Netflix, British Sky Broadcasting, Amazon
and Tesco's blinkbox.