By Olesya Dmitracova and Li-mei Hoang
LONDON Oct 29 Lending to British consumers rose
at the fastest pace in more than 4-1/2 years in September,
adding to signs that the economy is slowly picking up after
exiting recession in the third quarter.
Although one-off factors were partly responsible for 1
percent growth in British output between July and September,
data showing lending to consumers rose last month for the first
time since June suggests the underlying economy is expanding at
a modest rate.
Consumer credit rose by 1.199 billion pounds in September,
the strongest rise since February 2008 and well above analysts'
forecasts for 0.13 billion pounds, Bank of England data showed
on Monday. The upturn was driven by a 893 million increase in
overdrafts and loans.
Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight, said
borrowing might have been boosted by earlier spending on Olympic
and Paralympic tickets and visits, while consumers might also be
growing more confident due to rising employment, lower inflation
and better pay growth.
"If consumers are becoming more prepared to spend ... then
there is a real chance the economy can continue to grow
following the third-quarter rebound in GDP," he said.
Mortgage approvals rose to 50,024 in September, from 47,921
in August and beating forecasts for 48,500, while mortgage
lending grew by 491 million pounds, also more than expected.
However, monthly mortgage approvals are still running at a
little over half levels seen before the 2008 financial crisis.
BUMPY ROAD
Archer said that the latest data made it less likely that
the central bank would approve another round of quantitative
easing asset purchases in November.
"Even so, recovery still looks likely to be gradual and
bumpy," he added, chiming with earlier cautious comments by two
central bankers.
Economic growth in Britain will be "materially" lower in the
fourth quarter, after an unexpectedly strong boost from the
Olympic Games, and will remain weak for the next couple of
years, BoE chief economist Spencer Dale said.
On Sunday, BoE deputy governor Charlie Bean said there was
"reason for some optimism" going forward, but warned that growth
could be weak in the fourth quarter.
The central bank is pinning great hopes on a new scheme to
get credit flowing to households and business, which provides
cheap funding to banks if they keep lending.
Rate-setters have cautioned, however, that it would be
several months before the effect of the scheme, which started in
August, was visible.
The BoE's preferred gauge of money supply - M4 excluding
intermediate other financial corporations - rose 0.3 percent on
the month after a 0.5 percent increase in August, taking the
annual growth rate to 4.2 percent.
"The thing that really caught my eye (is) the continuing
strength of M4," said Brian Hilliard, economist at Societe
Generale. "Finally we're beginning to see a little more
perkiness in the money numbers."