LONDON Oct 29 Lending to Britain's consumers
rose at the fastest pace in more than 4-1/2 years in September
and mortgage approvals for house purchase also beat forecasts,
official data showed on Monday.
The figures boost hopes of a sustainable recovery in
economic activity after British GDP posted the strongest
quarterly growth in five years between July and September -
partly due to one-off factors - and follow official data showing
that retail sales rose in September.
Consumer credit rose by 1.199 billion pounds last month, the
strongest rise since February 2008, driven by a 893 million
increase in overdrafts and loans, Bank of England data showed.
Mortgage lending grew by 491 million pounds. Analysts had
predicted a 0.13 billion pound rise in consumer credit and a
0.45 billion pound increase in mortgage lending.
The Bank of England said mortgage approvals numbered 50,024
in September, up from 47,921 in August, beating analysts'
forecasts for 48,500.
The Bank of England is pinning great hopes on a new scheme
to get credit flowing to households and business, which provides
cheap funding to banks if they keep up lending.
The central bankers have cautioned, however, that it would
take several months before the effect of the scheme, which
started in August, became visible.
Before the 2008 financial crisis, monthly mortgage approvals
ran at around 90,000, but the number of home sales has slumped
since then and the property market has ceased to be a major
driver of consumer spending.
Last week similar data from the British Bankers' Association
showed a small rise in mortgage approvals in September, although
they were still 6 percent down on the year.
The BoE's preferred gauge of money supply, M4 excluding
intermediate other financial corporations, rose 0.3 percent on
the month after a 0.5 percent increase in August, taking the
annual growth rate to 4.2 percent.
(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova and Li-mei Hoang)