LONDON Dec 5 British finance minister George
Osborne said on Wednesday it would take four years, not three as
previously expected, for public sector debt to start falling.
Unveiling the latest forecasts from the independent Office
for Budget Responsibility (OBR) during his half-yearly budget
update to parliament, Osborne said the debt would begin to
reduce in 2016/2017.
"The point at which debt starts to fall has been delayed by
one year, to 2016/17," Osborne told parliament.
"In short, the tougher economic conditions mean that while
our deficit is forecast to go on falling, instead of taking
three years to get our debt falling, it's going to take four."