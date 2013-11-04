LONDON Nov 4 Britons hurt by lower incomes and
rising food prices after the financial crisis have cut back on
fruit and vegetables and turned instead to fatty, sugary,
processed food, an academic study showed on Monday.
Britain has seen food prices rise much more sharply than
most other developed economies between 2005 and 2012, while wage
growth has been low and unemployment has risen.
The net effect has been that Britons are spending 8.5
percent less in real terms on food purchased at home than before
the recession - with the trend even greater for pensioners and
families with young children.
The research is likely to be politically sensitive at a time
when Britain's Conservative-led government is under pressure
from the opposition Labour Party, over declining standards of
living and sharply rising demand at food banks which hand out
free food to the poorest Britons.
People have economised by buying less food, measured in
number of calories, but also on its quality, picking products
that are less nutritious and higher in saturated fat and sugar.
"Various measures of nutritional quality declined over this
period, with bigger decreases for pensioner households and
households with young children," said the Institute for Fiscal
Studies, an economics research body.
OBESITY
Families with children were prone to switching to more
sugary food, while pensioners favoured food high in saturated
fat, the study showed. Both groups often have lower incomes.
While the economy is starting to show signs of growth after
suffering the biggest hit to economic growth since records began
during the 2008-09 recession, households' disposable incomes are
no higher than a decade ago.
However, the IFS said a lower-quality diet was not an
inevitable consequence of having less money, and that some
households had been able to eat as healthily as before while
spending less. More research was needed to see why this was not
the case for other households, the researchers added.
The study looked at data on more than 15,000 households'
shopping habits collected by market research company Kantar
Worldpanel between 2005 and 2012.
The figures do not include meals purchased or provided away
from home, for example in restaurants or at schools, which in
England provide free lunches for poorer pupils.
The study was released alongside a piece of longer-term
research from the IFS, which showed the English now consume
15-30 percent fewer calories than in 1980, despite higher
obesity rates probably due to less physical activity.
This contrasts with the United States, where calorie
consumption has risen as well as obesity. The IFS said it was
were researching further into trends in Britons' physical
activity over the period.