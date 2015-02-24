(Adds details, background)
By William Schomberg
LONDON Feb 24 British inflation pressures could
pick up quickly and other factors could also mean an interest
rate hike is needed "in the near future" but the Bank of England
is right to keep rates on hold for now, a BoE policymaker said
on Tuesday.
Kristin Forbes said in a speech that the risks from a return
of inflation, asset price bubbles in the financial sector and
levels of consumption and savings were "moderate and manageable"
at the moment.
"All of these trends merit close attention," she said. "Any
could factor into a case to tighten monetary policy in the near
future. But they do not currently appear to be generating a
sufficient cost to merit a change in interest rates today."
The BoE's nine rate-setters all voted to keep rates at a
record low of 0.5 percent in January and February.
Two policymakers, Martin Weale and Ian McCafferty, had voted
to raise rates in late 2014 but changed their minds after oil
prices pushed Britain's inflation rate to near zero.
Investors are pricing in a first rate hike in early 2016.
Sterling hit a 7-year high against the euro after Forbes's
comments but British government bond prices were little changed.
Simon Peck, a gilts strategist at RBS, said Forbes could
join Weale and McCafferty, considered the most likely
rate-setters to push for a rate hike later this year.
"But it seems there is a relatively strong consensus on the
committee for the foreseeable future which is happy to keep
policy easy," Peck said.
Forbes said in her speech it might sound silly to ask if
rates needed to rise with inflation of just 0.3 percent in
January. However, the external factors which have pushed
inflation down -- such as the plunge on oil and food prices and
the strengthening of sterling -- would fade quickly.
She said there were risks that inflation could prove either
stronger or weaker than expected: "The bottom line ... is that
the current policy of near-zero interest rates does not yet
appear to be generating incipient inflationary pressures that
could not be addressed in a timely fashion as needed."
There might also be a need to raise interest rates if
capital flowed into Britain because borrowing costs were even
lower in other economies, potentially overwhelming the BoE's
toolkit to prevent risks in the financial sector.
"At some point monetary policy may have a role to help fill
in these 'cracks'," she said.
Forbes mentioned other reasons why a rate hike in Britain
was not needed now, including signs that consumers were not
going on a borrowing binge to fund their spending.
(Writing by William Schomberg; additional reporting by David
Milliken and Andy Bruce; editing by Jeremy Gaunt)