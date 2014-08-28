LONDON Aug 29 British consumer morale
strengthened more than expected in August, matching June's
nine-year high, as Britons became more confident about the
economy and their financial prospects, a survey showed on
Friday.
Polling company GfK said its monthly consumer confidence
index rose to +1 in August from -2 in July, beating forecasts
for a smaller increase to -1 in a Reuters poll.
The survey suggested consumer spending will remain one of
the biggest drivers of Britain's swift economic recovery. Its
major purchases index rose to its highest level since August
2007 - around the start of the financial crisis.
Nick Moon, managing director of social research at GfK, said
it looked like consumer confidence might be entering a new
period of stabilty.
"There is no guarantee how long this stable position will
last - a rush of good or bad economic news could set off a
marked rise or fall, but things could stay like this for a
while," he said, pointing to previous periods of stability.
All five of the measures GfK uses to gauge consumer
confidence increased this month.
A separate survey on Friday bolstered evidence that another
source of growth for Britain's economy - the housing market - is
starting to cool down.
Data company Hometrack said house prices grew just 0.1
percent for a second successive month in August, with London
underperforming relative to the rest of England and Wales.
Only 11 percent of London post codes registered rising house
prices, compared with 87 percent in February.
"Talk of a housing bubble and warnings from the Bank of
England have impacted sentiment, while tougher affordability
checks for mortgages and rumblings around interest rate rises is
starting to make buyers think twice," said Richard
Donnell, director of research at Hometrack.
A Reuters poll of economists forecast the Bank of England is
expected to raise interest rates in the first quarter of next
year, likely beating the U.S. Federal Reserve to a first rate
hike from record low levels.
Mortgage lender Nationwide will release its latest house
price data at 0600 GMT, which is also expected to show house
prices grew 0.1 percent month-on-month during August.
* GfK's survey was conducted on behalf of the European
Commission between Aug. 1 and Aug. 17. For a table of results,
see:
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Susan Fenton)