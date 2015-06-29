LONDON, June 29 Britain's government suggested
on Monday that businesses trading with Greece should check
whether they will get paid, after the Greek government imposed
capital controls.
In a notice published on the government's website, the
finance ministry and the business ministry also said British
branches of Greek banks were not directly affected by capital
controls but might face disruption.
"If your business trades in Greece your first step should be
to find out whether customers can still pay you when expected,"
the British government said.
* For the UK government statement, see here
(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce)