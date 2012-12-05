LONDON Dec 5 The British economy has performed
less strongly than expected and a crisis in the euro zone will
constrain growth for several years, finance minister George
Osborne said in a budget update to parliament on Wednesday.
The economy will grow 1.2 percent next year and 2.0 percent
in 2014, according to revised projections from the Office for
Budget Responsibility, Osborne said. 2015 and 2016 forecasts
were revised down to 2.3 and 2.7 percent respectively.
In March, the government's forecasting body said the economy
was set to grow 2.0 percent next year, and accelerate to 2.7
percent in 2014, and to 3.0 percent in the following two years.
A Reuters poll taken last month predicted growth of 1.1
percent next year and 1.7 percent in 2014.
"It's taking time, but the British economy is healing,"
Osborne said.
Britain may have escaped its second recession in four years
last quarter but growth is seen marginal at best in the next 12
months. However, a slew of recent data has put the current
quarter's meagre expansion expectation in danger.
Figures published this week have made grim reading for
Osborne and have pointed to a possible flat fourth quarter.
The euro zone's economic slump was a little less pronounced
in November than previously thought, although there are few
signs the region will emerge from recession any time soon,
business surveys showed on Wednesday.