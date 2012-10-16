LONDON Oct 16 The British government's spending
cuts and tax increases may have hurt economic growth more than
originally assumed, the country's forecasting body OBR said on
Tuesday.
The independent Office for Budget Responsibility's
assessment is likely to fuel the heated debate about the
government's austerity drive, which the opposition in parliament
blames for the renewed recession in Britain.
The independent OBR -- set up by the government to produce
forecasts and assess fiscal policy -- also said in its
evaluation of its forecasting record that the financial crisis
may have caused a lasting hit to the economy's ability to grow.
"Along with many other forecasters, we significantly
overestimated economic growth over the past two years," it said.
The OBR said the hit from stubborn inflation on real
consumer spending, deteriorating export markets, and impaired
credit conditions as well as the euro area anxiety and demand
uncertainty on business investment all contributed to the weak
growth.
"Fiscal consolidation may also have done more to slow
growth than we assumed," they said.