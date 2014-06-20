LONDON, June 20 The Bank of England is not under
immediate pressure to raise interest rates thanks to low wage
growth and subdued inflation, its chief economist said in an
interview published on Friday.
Speaking to the Scarborough News, Andy Haldane also
reiterated the BoE's message that when rate rises do come, they
will be gradual and will take rates to below historical levels.
"We are not in a situation where wage pressures or inflation
pressures are tearing away, and that's a good thing as it would
put pressure on us to be raising interest rates quickly,"
Haldane said.
"The fact that interest rate pressures are quite subdued
means we are not under that pressure, which is quite a happy
place to be in."
The BoE indicated over the past week that it could hike
rates earlier than markets had expected, possibly this year, but
that slack still needs to be absorbed before that happens.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by David Milliken)