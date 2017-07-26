FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Markets News
July 26, 2017 / 11:17 AM / a day ago

More Brexit transition certainty would spur UK growth - Hammond

David Milliken

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - More certainty about the process by which Britain will leave the European Union in less than two years' time would help spur economic growth, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday following the release of lacklustre economic data.

"One of the ways of kick-starting stronger growth in the economy is to give businesses and consumers a bit more certainty about the next few years," he said in an interview wit the BBC.

"A transition period, an interim structure with the European Union would give businesses and consumers that degree of certainty," Hammond added.

Britain's economy grew by 0.3 percent in the three months to June, a rate which Hammond described as "steady" but which is well below the country's long-run average quarterly growth rate of just over 0.5 percent. (Reporting by David Milliken and Kate Holton, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

