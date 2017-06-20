* Finance minister says UK needs smooth departure from EU
* Securing a good deal will be challenging
* Wants current customs rules to stay during transition
* Hammond's tone less confrontational than May
By William Schomberg
LONDON, June 20 British finance minister Philip
Hammond said on Tuesday the world's fifth-biggest economy faced
tough times as it tries to avoid a damaging "cliff-edge"
departure from the European Union.
A day after the start of Brexit talks, Hammond sought to
soften the more confrontational tone towards the bloc taken by
Prime Minister Theresa May - a role he has re-adopted since her
election flop earlier this month.
"Our departure from the EU is under way. But ensuring that
it happens via a smooth pathway to a deep and special future
partnership with our EU neighbours, one that protects jobs,
prosperity, and living standards in Britain will require every
ounce of skill and diplomacy," he said in a speech.
"...Yesterday was a positive start. It will get tougher. But
we are ready for the challenge."
Almost a year to the day since British voters decided to
leave the EU, the Brexit strategy debate within the government
has been opened up again by May's unexpected failure to win a
parliamentary majority in the June 8 ballot.
She had raised concerns among many businesses in Britain by
saying that no deal with the EU was better than a bad deal,
raising the prospect of an abrupt Brexit.
Hammond had looked set to lose his job until May's election
flop.
He has now re-emerged as big business' leading proponent in
the government, a role he reinforced on Tuesday by emphasising
the need for "mutually beneficial transitional arrangements to
avoid unnecessary disruption and dangerous cliff edges."
In his speech, Hammond also reiterated he planned to stick
to the government's target of turning Britain's budget deficit
into a surplus by the mid-2020s, despite pressure from the
resurgent opposition Labour Party for more public spending.
"CRUSADE" FOR SERVICES
In his annual Mansion House speech, Hammond said Britain
would almost certainly need an implementation period as it left
the EU's single market and its customs union "with current
customs border arrangements remaining in place, until new
long-term arrangements are up and running."
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, speaking after
Hammond, said companies might soon start to activate contingency
plans if a transitional deal did not appear likely.
Hammond said he wanted Britain to lead a "crusade" for the
opening up of services markets around the world as it leaves the
EU, reflecting the importance of a sector that accounts for
around 80 percent of Britain's economic output.
Speaking to an audience packed with banking executives, he
took a swipe at recent moves by the EU to try to shift some of
Britain's financial services to the bloc.
"We are already hearing protectionist agendas being
advanced, disguised as arguments about regulatory competence,
financial stability, and supervisory oversight," he said. "We
can have no truck with that approach."
The EU's executive said last week it planned to give itself
powers to move euro clearing business away from London's
financial sector to the EU after Brexit.
However, Hammond made a point of acknowledging the concerns
of other EU countries about their oversight of financial markets
which are vital to their economies but will be outside the bloc.
Hammond also reiterated his calls for Britain to remain open
to skilled workers, reflecting a key concern among businesses
which are worried that they might face big hurdles to hiring EU
workers after Brexit.
