LONDON Oct 22 The downturn in Britons' personal
finances appeared to be bottoming out in October, with the
smallest deterioration in almost two years, research company
Markit said on Monday.
The Household Finance Index rose to 39.0 in October from 38.4
in the previous month, reaching its highest level since December
2010, Markit said.
However, the current level still indicates that many more
people experienced a worsening in their situation than an
improvement.
Household finances were supported by stable employment
income in October, alongside a reduced squeeze on cash
availability and the most marked drop in debt levels for just
over two years.
But households' optimism about the future took a sharp
knock, dropping to its lowest so far this year, and perceptions
of inflation were their highest since September last year, when
inflation hit a three-year high of 5.2 percent.
By contrast, inflation last month dropped to its lowest in
more than two years at 2.2 percent, and official data earlier
this week also showed the highest number of people in work since
records began in 1971.
"While pressures on current finances were reported to have
moderated again, helped by stabilising incomes and lower debt,
the steep reversal in future sentiment is a clear signal that
households are likely to keep a tight rein on spending in the
months ahead," said Markit economist Tim Moore.
"Any rebound in Q3 GDP may conceal underlying economic
fragilities moving into the final months of 2012," he added.
Economists polled by Reuters expect third-quarter gross
domestic product data to show growth of 0.6 percent, ending nine
months of recession, Britain's second since the 2008-09
financial crisis.