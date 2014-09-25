LONDON, Sept 26 Asking prices for houses in
England and Wales flatlined in September for the first time in
19 months, according to a survey on Friday that showed a small
fall in prices in London.
Property data company Hometrack said house prices stagnated
in September for the first time since January 2013, after rising
0.1 percent in each of the previous two months.
London was the only region in which house prices fell - by
0.1 percent - with fewer than 1 percent of London postcode
districts reporting higher prices.
The survey is the latest sign that Britain's housing market
has cooled after strong house price growth in the first half of
this year, hit in part by tougher checks on mortgage applicants
and more sellers putting their properties on the market.
"While this slowdown can be attributed partly to seasonal
factors - including a slight hangover from a slow August - it's
clear that agents are wary about the direction of the market as
a result of weaker demand and lower sales volumes," said Richard
Donnell, Hometrack's director of research.
He said speculation about an interest rate rise by the Bank
of England, warnings about a house price bubble and this month's
Scottish independence referendum might have fanned uncertainty
in the market.
Earlier this week, industry data showed British banks
approved the smallest number of home loans in a year during
August, while house price growth slowed sharply according to the
Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and mortgage lender
Halifax.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)