LONDON May 20 British house prices would fall by 10 to 18 percent if Britain voted to leave the European Union, finance minister George Osborne told the BBC on Friday, according to a transcript provided by the Treasury.

He said a Brexit would also unsettle financial markets, sending mortgage rates higher and hurting Britons trying to get onto the property ladder.

"If we leave the European Union there will be an immediate economic shock that will hit financial markets," Osborne told the BBC in Japan, where he was attending a G7 finance ministers' meeting.

Osborne added that the Treasury would publish an analysis on the short-term impact of Brexit next week.

"The Treasury analysis shows that there would be a hit to the value of people's homes by at least 10 percent and up to 18 percent," he said.

"And at the same time first time buyers are hit because mortgage rates go up, and mortgages become more difficult to get. So it's a lose-lose situation."

The government has stepped up its warnings against a British exit from the EU as the June 23 referendum approaches. It has been echoed by several world leaders and international organizations, including U.S. President Barack Obama and the International Monetary Fund.

Osborne challenged the notion that negotiations with the EU, the world's largest trading bloc, would be easy following a British departure from the bloc.

"If we left the EU we would have a two-year period to negotiate our exit with 27 other countries ... and at the same time conclude over 50 trade deals with countries that aren't even in Europe. In other words that would be extremely difficult to do," he said.

"And throughout that period businesses would have no certainty about what the future looked like, so they wouldn't hire people, they wouldn't invest."

The government warned in April that leaving the EU could cost each household 4,300 pounds ($6,250) a year by 2030.

Britain's economy slowed in the first three months of the year as uncertainty around the vote took a toll on growth. ($1 = 0.6882 pounds) (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Andrew Roche)