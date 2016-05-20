LONDON May 20 British house prices would fall
by 10 to 18 percent if Britain voted to leave the European
Union, finance minister George Osborne told the BBC on Friday,
according to a transcript provided by the Treasury.
He said a Brexit would also unsettle financial markets,
sending mortgage rates higher and hurting Britons trying to get
onto the property ladder.
"If we leave the European Union there will be an immediate
economic shock that will hit financial markets," Osborne told
the BBC in Japan, where he was attending a G7 finance ministers'
meeting.
Osborne added that the Treasury would publish an analysis on
the short-term impact of Brexit next week.
"The Treasury analysis shows that there would be a hit to
the value of people's homes by at least 10 percent and up to 18
percent," he said.
"And at the same time first time buyers are hit because
mortgage rates go up, and mortgages become more difficult to
get. So it's a lose-lose situation."
The government has stepped up its warnings against a British
exit from the EU as the June 23 referendum approaches. It has
been echoed by several world leaders and international
organizations, including U.S. President Barack Obama and the
International Monetary Fund.
Osborne challenged the notion that negotiations with the EU,
the world's largest trading bloc, would be easy following a
British departure from the bloc.
"If we left the EU we would have a two-year period to
negotiate our exit with 27 other countries ... and at the same
time conclude over 50 trade deals with countries that aren't
even in Europe. In other words that would be extremely difficult
to do," he said.
"And throughout that period businesses would have no
certainty about what the future looked like, so they wouldn't
hire people, they wouldn't invest."
The government warned in April that leaving the EU could
cost each household 4,300 pounds ($6,250) a year by 2030.
Britain's economy slowed in the first three months of the
year as uncertainty around the vote took a toll on growth.
($1 = 0.6882 pounds)
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Andrew Roche)