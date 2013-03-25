LONDON, March 25 House prices in England and
Wales posted their biggest month-on-month gain in three years in
March, driven by increases in London, a survey showed on Monday.
House prices rose 0.3 percent from February, the biggest
increase since March 2010, according to a survey by Hometrack, a
property analysis firm.
In year-on-year terms house prices were flat, the first time
they have not fallen since September 2010.
Britain's housing market has been given a boost by the
launch last year of the Funding for Lending Scheme under which
the Bank of England provides banks with cheap funding to
increase loans for homebuyers and businesses.
Last week, finance minister George Osborne announced further
measures, including government guarantees for up to 130 billion
pounds' ($197 billion) worth of mortgages.
In London, prices jumped 0.7 percent in March from February
and in the rest of England and Wales they rose in a fifth of
postcode areas, the highest percentage for three years,
according to Hometrack's survey.
Prices fell in only one region, the north east.
Driving up prices was a 19 percent increase in demand - as
measured by the number of potential buyers registering with
estate agents - in the past two months while the number of homes
for sale rose 13 percent in the same period, Hometrack said.
Its survey is based on responses from estate agents and
surveyors across England and Wales.
Other house price measures have shown signs of a recovery.
Mortgage lender Halifax said earlier this month that in the
three months to February, house prices were 1.9 percent higher
than a year ago, the third successive increase in this measure.