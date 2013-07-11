* Parliamentary committee critical of public mortgage
guarantees
* Osborne says controversial Help-to-Buy scheme won't end
early
By Christina Fincher and Mark Anderson
LONDON, July 11 British finance minister George
Osborne played down concerns that house prices might rise too
quickly because of government measures to help mortgage lending.
Recent surveys suggest government support is stoking
Britain's housing market, which in recent decades has been
characterised by dramatic price surges followed by strong
corrections.
Prices nationally are rising at their fastest pace in three
years and hot-spots have emerged in parts of London where
property inflation is running well into double digits.
Osborne told a parliamentary panel the Help-to-Buy scheme
was unlikely to be extended but would not be wound up before the
three-year term was up.
He said the scheme, which offers subsidies to riskier
borrowers finding it hard to buy a house, was a targeted
response to a malfunctioning mortgage market and dismissed
concerns property prices had become a one-way bet.
"I don't think in the current environment a house price
bubble is going to emerge in 18 months or three years," he said.
The International Monetary Fund, former Bank of England
officials and some serving policymakers have been critical of
the government's intervention.
Osborne, facing tough questioning from the Treasury
Committee, said the ideal scenario would be for property prices
to rise in line with earnings but the scheme would not end
prematurely even if prices rose faster.
"You have to provide some kind of timeframe to mortgage
companies and banks which are going to be investing in systems
to deliver the scheme," he said.
Donald Kohn, former Federal Reserve vice-chairman and an
external member of the Bank of England's Financial Policy
Committee, said earlier this month there were risks Britain
could end up with its own version of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
The U.S. government-sponsored housing finance giants were
widely criticised for their role in the run-up to the U.S.
housing bust.
UK homebuilders, which have seen profits and share prices
soar in recent months, have sought more clarity on how
Help-to-Buy will end.
Osborne said the scheme had been the subject of "lengthy
discussions" with former BoE governor Mervyn King who backed it.
He reiterated that the central bank's financial stability
watchdog would have an important say on whether the scheme was
extended.
"There is a clear red light available in the system," he
told lawmakers, noting it would be politically very difficult
for the government to go against the view of the central bank.
Osborne said more details of how the scheme would work would
be published in the "next couple of weeks".