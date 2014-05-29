LONDON May 29 Britain's government said on
Thursday that 7,313 mortgages were issued through its Help to
Buy programme in the first six months of its existence, just 1.3
percent of all mortgages issued over the same period.
The finance ministry also said 80 percent of Help to Buy
mortgages were taken out by first-time buyers.
The total value of mortgages supported by the scheme
totalled just over 1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion)through the
end of March.
Under the mortgage guarantee part of the programme,
introduced in October of last year, the government provides
guarantees for mortgages worth up to 95 percent of the value of
a property.
($1 = 0.5986 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by William
Schomberg)