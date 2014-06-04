* London house prices 5.3 times higher than income in Q1
* Report raises red flag about mortgage debt build-up
* Numbers offset by mortgage controls from British banks
LONDON, June 4 The gap between house prices and
home-buyers' income in London and some other areas of England
has widened sharply from before the financial crisis, according
to official data likely to catch the eye of the Bank of England.
Average house prices in the capital were equivalent to more
than five times the annual income of those taking out new
mortgages in the first three months of 2014, the Office for
National Statistics said, well above levels in late 2007.
The figures also suggest that buyers of larger homes who are
unable to muster a big deposit are likely to fall foul of new
lending limits introduced by two of Britain's biggest banks.
The BoE has said the housing market is the biggest risk to
Britain's economic recovery and is primarily focused on the
risks of a debt build-up rather than rising house prices. The
Bank is expected to start raising interest rates in a year.
"Rapid house price growth, if not combined with stronger
economic fundamentals including higher employment and incomes,
might lead to rising levels of indebtedness and increase the
number of households who are vulnerable to subsequent changes in
interest rates," the ONS said in its June economic review.
Average house prices in London were 5.3 times the income of
new mortgage-holders in the first quarter of 2014, up from 3.5
times in the last three months of 2007, before the financial
crisis.
Southern and eastern England also had ratios near five and
for Britain as a whole it was 4.4, up from 4.0 before the
crisis, the ONS said.
In a sign of how the housing recovery has been slower in
other parts of the country, the ratio of house prices to income
remained lower than it was in late 2007 in seven regions.
BoE officials have sounded increasingly concerned about the
housing market, but say they will use mortgage controls or other
measures before raising interest rates to tackle risky lending.
They are expected to agree on new measures possibly as soon as
the next meeting of the Financial Policy Committee on June 17.
Some of the steam may already have been taken out of the
market by new controls on lenders that took effect in April.
On top of that, Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of
Scotland both said recently that for loans over 500,000 pounds
($837,000), they will no longer give mortgages of more than four
times a borrower's income.
Both banks have played down the impact of the change saying
it would affect just 8 percent and 2.6 percent of their
respective lending in London.
But given the average London home costs more than 435,000
pounds after a 17 percent jump in prices over the past year,
Lloyds' and RBS's decision could affect more home-buyers than
their figures suggest, especially if other lenders follow suit
or the change is applied to lower-value mortgages.
($1 = 0.5974 British Pounds)
