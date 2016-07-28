LONDON, July 29 The number of new homes
registered for construction in Britain rose in the second
quarter to its highest since the financial crisis as building
plans picked up before the EU referendum, an industry group said
on Friday.
Registration of new homes rose 1 percent in the second
quarter of 2016 versus a year ago to 41,222, the highest since
the fourth quarter of 2007, the National House Building Council
(NHBC) said.
That was an improvement on the first quarter, when
registration numbers fell by 9 percent versus the year prior.
Britain voted on June 23 to leave the European Union, a
decision many predict will hurt the economy and the housing
market, which is key for the morale of British consumers.
"We were concerned at Q1 that maybe with the EU referendum
coming up, maybe there would be a fall back in activity and we
are not seeing that," Mike Quinton, chief executive of NHBC told
reporters.
"(There is) no impact of any sort of concern pre-EU
referendum within our Q2 numbers."
The data contrasts with other recent housing figures showing
activity has waned. Earlier this month, official data showed
construction output fell sharply in May, while an industry
survey showed the Brexit vote had an immediate impact on the
housing market.
New home registrations in London fell by 29 percent in the
second quarter versus a year ago, but John Stewart, director of
economic affairs at the Home Builders Federation said that had
more to do with tax changes than the EU vote.
"I don't think the London story is particularly a Brexit
story," he said. "I am not unduly alarmed by what's happening
in London."
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)