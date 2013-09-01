By Costas Pitas
| LONDON, Sept 1
LONDON, Sept 1 Britain is not experiencing a
runaway increase in house prices, despite concerns that
government schemes are helping buyers fuel another property
bubble, Britain's finance minister said on Sunday.
Data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors
released in August showed the fastest growth in house prices
since 2006, with homes in London increasing in value by more
than 8 percent compared with a year ago.
Government schemes to help cash-strapped house buyers are
blamed by some for helping push up prices, but the government
insists that younger couples in particular need help to get
their first home.
Despite criticism from the International Monetary Fund,
Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility and a senior
minister, the government will roll out the second phase of its
Help to Buy scheme - which offers state-backed mortgage
guarantees - in January.
Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne told BBC
television on Sunday that with the possible exception of central
London, the market was not overheating.
"In the housing market, outside the centre of London ...
there is not some kind of housing boom or some dramatic
increases in house prices," Osborne said.
"There are many many thousands of families ... who can't
begin to afford the mortgage deposits that are required to buy a
home ... and I want to help them."
In August, a Reuters poll of economists showed that a firm
majority believed Britain was flirting with another housing
boom.
Any signs the market is overheating could force the central
bank to raise interest rates from 0.5 percent earlier than
planned.
Britain is one of the few major Western economies facing the
problem of above-target inflation.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy
costs, has already returned to 2 percent.