LONDON Oct 8 Prices in British shops fell last
month at a faster pace, driven down by a steep decline in prices
for non-food products, the British Retail Consortium said on
Wednesday.
The BRC said retail prices in September were 1.8 percent
lower than a year earlier, not far off the record decline of 1.9
percent seen in July and compared with a 1.6 percent fall in
August.
Prices for non-food products tumbled 3.2 percent on the year
compared with a 2.9 percent drop in August, with clothing and
electricals seeing the sharpest price cuts.
"Consumers can take heart that the outlook for inflation
remains modest," said Helen Dickinson, director general of the
BRC.
"Falling commodity prices, the strengthening of sterling,
benign pressure in the supply chain and, critically, fierce
competition across the retail industry suggests lower shop
prices for consumers will continue."
Britain's major supermarkets have been engaged in an
escalating price war, spurred by discounters like Aldi and Lidl
taking a growing market share from traditional rival grocers.
Food prices rose 0.3 percent in September compared with a
year earlier, unchanged from August and equalling the record low
from the survey's seven-year history.
Overall consumer price inflation ran at 1.5 percent in
August, well below the Bank of England's 2 percent target, and
wages are growing even more slowly - something the BoE has cited
as a reason to keep interest rates on hold.
However, BoE Governor Mark Carney has warned that the time
for raising rates from record low levels is getting closer,
although the exact date would depend on how economic data turns
out.
The BRC survey is designed to reflect price changes in 500
of the most commonly bought high street products in shops.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Hugh Lawson)